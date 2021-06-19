The customization programs that some premium auto brands and brands specializing in supercars, including Ferrari and Lamborghini, have allowed wealthy customers to fulfill their most hidden desire when purchasing their expensive car. In some cases, however, we come across excesses of creativity that do not pass through the official ateliers of the car brands. This is the case of this Ferrari F8 Tributo, transformed into a real advertising billboard for the Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that has recently become famous thanks to the endorsement of Elon Musk.

Porsche, McLaren and Bentley: the bulldozer destroys them all

The photo of the car from Maranello “embellished” with this unique decoration appeared on Reddit, with the shot that would have been taken in Miami, Florida, during an important Bitcoin-themed conference that was held in the city in recent weeks. In the image you can see a Ferrari F8 Tributo with one brilliant Tiffany Blue livery, on which a series of personalized decorations have been applied, starting with the word “Dogecoin” on the rear panels, with graphics and logos that refer to cryptocurrency along the sides. The virtual coins are also present on the front wheel arches and in the lower part of the front bumper while on the hood we find another huge image with the Dogecoin logo.

How to destroy a rented Ferrari

Beyond the possibility of standing out, we are curious about the reaction of Ferrari which never appreciates these excessive customizations that in some way damage the image of the brand on a global level. In this regard we can recall the episode that happened in 2014 to the well-known DJ Deadmau5 who on his 458 Italia had applied a decal of Nyan Cat (the famous 8-bit meme depicting a cat in space with a rainbow trail) on his Rossa. On that occasion, Ferrari did not like it at all, asking the famous disk jockey to remove the decoration as soon as possible. Deadmau5 decided to do more: sell his supercar from Maranello and buy a Lamborghini Huracan, on which he then put the same theme.