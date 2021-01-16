One of the most complicated childhoods in anime history is undoubtedly that of Naruto. The protagonist of the manga created by Masashi Kishimoto He was orphaned after the dramatic sacrifice of his parents to save his life, so he always had to fend for himself.

The relationship of Naruto with their parents is something that we did not have the opportunity to witness in the series, but in Shippuden at least we could see him reunited with his mother, Kushina Uzumaki, in a moving scene.

And although we may not know what the relationship between mother and child would have been like, we are sure they have a lot in common, with carefree and cheerful personalities, but totally committed when necessary.

However, thanks to a fan art that went viral on Reddit, we can understand that being a father is not an easy task, something that Naruto is understanding with his son Boruto.

A funny and cute Naruto fan art

User Sagar1733 shared a special art in which he compares the life of Naruto with their parents, and as a parent. Now you must lead the way Boruto, surely this fan art is more accurate than we could imagine.

On the one hand, we can see Kushina serving food on the table, while Naruto decides to run out the window with a sandwich in his mouth, while his father just smiles.

Naruto get some of your karma with Boruto, because years later we see him suffering with his son as happened to his mother, while Hinata just try to serve the food.

It is a curious comparison and it is moving to think of the many experiences that Naruto could not share with Kushina, but at the same time we are comforted to know that he carries them both in his memory and in his personality.

Source.



