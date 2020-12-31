Highlights: 8 children were buried in a pile of mud, excavation was being done for widening of the pond

3 out of 8 children buried in mud pile died, villagers allege

Villagers said, this work was being done without metering, demand for compensation

Avinash Jaiswal, Agra

In the town of Runakta, Agra, the village was being excavated for widening the pond, a little away from the police post. Children were playing nearby. The children were buried under a large piece of soil. The people present there and the police immediately resumed. The children were taken for treatment. Three children died during treatment here. The villagers allege that the pond was being dug by the representative of the village head without metering. The villagers have demanded from the administration the treatment of the injured and compensation for the dead.

In the town of Sikandra police station area, there is a furore due to a painful accident on Thursday evening. Late in the evening, the police came to know about eight innocent children being buried in the soil. According to the information, three days ago, Principal Representative Anoop Sikarwar started the excavation work for widening of the pokhar. When the work started without metering, District Panchayat member ward number 15 Tarachand protested against any major incident.

‘Nobody saw time and …’

Excavation was going on from JCB there on Thursday. At the same time a large part of the soil fell and the children playing there were buried. After the accident there was a scream. Police on information has sent all the children to the hospital for treatment. People say that the excavation work was being done illegally but nobody paid attention in time. If the hearing had taken place over time, the accident would not have happened. The villagers have demanded proper treatment for the injured children and compensation to the families of the deceased children. According to ASP Abhishek Kumar, investigation is going on in the case and at the moment proper treatment of children is our priority.