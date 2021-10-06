After a long period of development, the controversial Succubus and finally available on Steam, albeit in a censored version. Probably its extreme contents would not have passed the very large meshes of Valve’s client, so Madmind Studio decided to soften them, at least in appearance.

Actually to unlock the full version just go to the developer’s website and search for theAdult Only DLC, downloadable for free. Once installed, all Succubus content will be available to you, gore and perversions included. Of course we only recommend the DLC for less impressionable players.

As for the game, it is basically a first person shooter in which they take the role of the succubus Vydija, looking for revenge. The game world is the same as the survival horror Agony, of which Succubus is a spin-off. Let’s read the full plot:

You are a succubus, a dissolute, lust-ridden female demon who has rejected her role as queen of the hellish depths. With the demise of the rightful rulers of hell, the remaining demons have recognized Nimrod as the monarch, the only one capable of dominating the mind of the mighty Lucifer. The new king, along with his new queen (you), has managed to create a new empire from the carcasses of sinners and control the chaos left behind by previous rulers. But the life of greed, which saw you surrounded by carpets woven with the skins of the martyrs, was not for you. You have therefore decided to give us a break and to give vent to your wild soul, inflicting pain and suffering on everything and everyone who was along your path to satisfy your cravings and your primal instincts.



However, one day you come across the mighty Baphomet, who is on the trail of Nimrod along with his army to steal his soul, and you are captured and maimed. Betrayed by your own kind, at this point you have only one goal left: get revenge!

Succubus is only available for PC. It is unlikely that it will also arrive on consoles.