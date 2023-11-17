Saturday, November 18, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Successors to Malala and Gretha Thunberg: Ukrainian girls win Children’s Peace Prize for their app

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
Successors to Malala and Gretha Thunberg: Ukrainian girls win Children’s Peace Prize for their app

The Ukrainian Anastasiia (17), Sofia (18) and Anastasiia (17) are the winners of the International Children’s Peace Prize 2023. The prestigious prize was awarded on Friday during a ceremony in London. While fleeing war in their home country, the three created two apps to help children and young people who are also fleeing.
#Successors #Malala #Gretha #Thunberg #Ukrainian #girls #win #Childrens #Peace #Prize #app

See also  "Vedomosti" learned about the refusal of the Ministry of Transport to check QR codes when selling air tickets
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts