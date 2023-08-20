Liam Lawson, almost a guarantee for a place at Alpha Tauri next year, has caused a huge blow in Japan.

A New Zealand pigeon has been waiting for his chance for a while in the pigeon house of Red Bull Racing. Liam Lawson, still only 21, has been part of Red Bull’s training program since February 2019. And that can only mean one thing. His results are good enough not to write him off, but not good enough to throw him in at the deep end like Max and Seb. Fifth in F3. Ninth in F2. Second in the DTM (after an insane finale). And second in the second year F2.

So not epic, but in that DTM year he secretly did better than teammate Alexander Albon, who is now doing well in F1. Lawson also has a few other advantages. His age, but also the fact that there is no one else in the Red Bull program that sets the world on fire. Only Ayuma Iwasa comes close to performing well enough to claim an F1 seat. The Japanese also has support from Honda (for what that is worth within Red Bull). The battle for the next chance at Alpha Tauri therefore seems to be limited to Liam or Ayumu.

This year is therefore the year of truth for Lawson. Like Pierre Gasly once, he was sent to Japan by Helmut Marko. There he comes out in the Super Formula. In the Japanese formula class, cars are driven that may look even more like F1 cars than F2 cars.

Overall, Liam is doing well. He won more races than anyone else in the field and was second in the championship with two events to go. One point behind championship leader Ritomo Miyata. But at Mobility Resort Motegi, better known as Twin Ring Motegi, things went wrong for Lawson.

After the start, Liam tried to overtake his teammate Tomoki Nojiri on the outside. But the reigning two-time champion kept his leg stiff. Liam went off the track, spun and then was hit by two cars. Literally, because both Tadasuke Makino and Yuhi Sekiguchi did a somersault. Fortunately, it was not fatal, although Makino was taken to the hospital with a sore chest and neck. Former McLaren-Honda protégé and F2 race winner Nobuharu Matsushita was also involved in the crash. But not in the same spectacular way as his two competitors.

As befits a real driver, Lawson blamed Nojiri shortly afterwards. That would have forced him off the job. But after seeing the images, he will have to conclude that it wasn’t too bad. Lawson is now still second in the championship with one race weekend to go. But the difference with number 1 Miyata is now eight points. Nojiri has two points less than Lawson. The final at the end of October at Suzuka will therefore be exciting. For Lawson as well as for Iwasa, Tsunoda and Ricciardo…And maybe even Perez as well.

