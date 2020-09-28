A very small arms manufacturer from Thuringia is supposed to build the new standard weapon of the Bundeswehr. How could a dwarf who boasts of his souped-up Nazi past beat the industry Goliath? And who are the real developers of the rifle?

D.he Bundeswehr is to get a new assault rifle. Most soldiers are still satisfied with the current weapon, the G36 from Heckler & Koch. But after the former Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen condemned the tried and tested standard weapon to be withdrawn, there is no turning back. Now the current Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has made a surprising decision: a very small, almost unknown company is to produce the G36 successor. So far she has supplied the Bundeswehr with a few repeating rifles for the snipers. Her name is “CG Haenel GmbH” from Suhl, in 2017 she had four employees. According to the economic database, there are now nine.

Is it possible that a Thuringian dwarf manufacturer develops the best assault rifle in the world? Because you shouldn’t buy a worse one for our soldiers. And can 120,000 assault rifles and spare parts be produced in industrial series from this factory and maintenance orders processed? It is also very interesting how the dwarf managed to beat the industry Goliath Heckler & Koch. Or is Haenel not a dwarf at all?