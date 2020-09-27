D.he American President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett for a seat on the United States Supreme Court. On Saturday evening, Donald Trump announced that Barrett should take the place of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Barrett is one of the most brilliant and talented legal experts in America, said the president at the announcement of the nomination in the Rose Garden of the White House.

According to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Republicans in the Senate are expected to vote “in the coming weeks” on Trump’s preferred candidate for the vacant position at the Supreme Court. Trump could not have made “a better decision” with Barrett, McConnell said in Washington. He looks forward to meeting Barrett next week.

Ginsburg died of cancer last weekend at the age of 87. Her death sparked a heated controversy over whether Trump should nominate a successor so shortly before the presidential election in November.

Barrett is strictly conservative in her legal opinion

The 48-year-old Barrett was on the list of possible candidates for the Supreme Court two years ago, but at that time Trump chose Brett Kavanaugh, who replaced the resigned Anthony Kennedy. Trump is said to have said in 2018 that he was saving Barrett “for Ginsburg”. Barrett had only been appointed a judge on an appeals court by Trump a year earlier, in 2017, so she has only three years of experience as a judge. Previously, she was a law professor at Notre Dame University in Indiana, from which she graduated.

At her hearing in the Senate in 2017, there was a dispute with the Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein. She said to the devout Catholic Barrett “the dogma speaks out loud” and thus put into doubt whether Barrett would refer only to the Constitution in the judgment or possibly put her faith in the foreground. Barrett replied that as a judge she could very well separate the two. According to quotations that have previously become public, she is said to have said in a lecture that a career as a lawyer or judge is only a means to an end, namely to create “the kingdom of God”. They were confirmed in the Senate with 55 to 43 votes.

Barrett is strictly conservative in her legal opinion. It interprets the constitution as the constitution fathers wrote it. It is about the exact wording, not an interpretation of what the meaning behind it could be. She refuses to adapt to the present day. So she is completely in line with the former constitutional judge Antonin Scalia, for whom she worked as an assistant after graduating.