The successor to the Grand Scénic is coming very soon, good news for large families.

Coincidentally, we were talking about a Fiat Multipla last week. This car came out at the time when Midi MPVs were discovered. Admittedly, these driving suppositories were rarely fun to drive (except for the Multipla) and didn’t look pretty. But, man were they handy! Despite many Renault Scénic competitors, it was the Opel Zafira that perfected the recipe: seven seats in a compact C-segment car. The world went crazy and all Opel dealers in the bible belt were doing good business.

Grand Scénic successor is coming!

All other brands quickly adopted the idea. In fact, Volkswagen stopped developing their five-seat midi MPV to come up with the Touran a few years later. Of course, Renault parried with the Grand Scénic, which was available from the second generation.

Then there were two more generations of the Grand Scénic, but it has recently been discontinued. Nowadays people don’t want an MPV, but a crossover. This not only shows that you can reproduce excellently, but also that you lead an adventurous life. With the new Austral, Renault has a successor for the Kadjar on offer. The car seats five people. Good news for people who don’t like contraceptives, because the Renault Austral is also available as a seven-seater!

Longer version of the Austral

The British report that coach. The car is scheduled for market launch in 2023. It will not be a substantially different car, but just an Austral that is slightly longer. The name of the car will be very surprising Renault Grand Austral become. The same tactics as Volkswagen applies with the Tiguan and the Tiguan Allspace. There will be various powertrains: a 1.3 four-cylinder with 12v (140 hp), 1.3 four-cylinder with 48v support (160 hp) or a 1.2 three-cylinder with 160 or 200 hp.

The Renault Austral, which will compete with cars like the Peugeot 5008, Skoda Kodiaq and Seat Tarraco (plus the Mercedes-Benz GLB if money isn’t an issue). We expect the arrival of Grand Austral early next year, in 2023. Whether the car will come to the Netherlands is not 100% certain, although of course we have enough fertile households that require a seven-seater.

Read more? These are the coolest seven-seaters for petrolhead daddies!

This article Successor Grand Scénic will come after all! appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Successor #Grand #Scénic #coming