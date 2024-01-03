The new CEO of Jumbo actually thinks sponsoring Max Verstappen is nonsense.

Jumbo was a loyal sponsor of all of us Max Verstappen for many years. The reason behind this was no secret: Frits was a passionate racing enthusiast and he liked to combine his hobby with his work. Unfortunately, that ended up going a bit wrong, as we all know.

The end of the song is that Frits is no longer a top executive and Max Verstappen is no longer sponsored by Jumbo. There is now someone else at the helm at the supermarket, namely Ton van Veen. And he is not afraid to be critical of Frits van Eerd's policy, even though he is still a shareholder. This is evident from an interview that appeared today in the Volkskrant.

The reason for the critical statements is Jumbo's disappointing results: its market share fell from 22% to 21% last year and profits also fell. Van Veen partly blames this on Frits: “In recent years, Jumbo has lost some of its focus. We added a number of activities that did not necessarily strengthen the formula.”

By these activities he means, among other things, sponsoring Max Verstappen. Van Veen hints that he actually thinks this is nonsense: “Max Verstappen is a world champion. But we are a Dutch supermarket company, not even the largest. We don't have much to do on the world stage.”

He is of course not entirely wrong with the latter, but on the other hand: Verstappen's popularity in the Netherlands knows no bounds. So it is not that strange to sponsor Max Verstappen as a Dutch company.

Anyway, it's clear: we won't see Jumbo on Max Verstappen's helmet again. Unless Frits van Eerd manages to clear his name and takes over again…

