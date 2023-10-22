Anyone who thought that the world had seen enough after the complete failure of the Floriade in Almere is wrong. Qatar, of all places, is hosting the latest world horticultural expo. The ‘Lelystad of the Middle East’ is doing everything it can to fill the many hotel rooms that remained empty after the World Cup. But it also takes great effort to attract visitors in Doha, as this site shows. “I’m taking the plane tonight and I’m never coming back.”