Ajax player Brian Brobbey will return to RB Leipzig after this season

RB Leizpig expects Brian Brobbey to return to the club at the end of the rental period at Ajax from July. According to general manager Oliver Mintzlaff, Brobbey and the also loaned out Ilaix Moriba are ‘exceptional talents’ and the club is very happy with the footballers. ,,Both players have been loaned out until June 30th and then again players for RB Leipzig.”