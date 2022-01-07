Macron added that he would continue to monitor the situation in Kazakhstan, the former Soviet republic in Central Asia, according to what was quoted by “Reuters” agency.

Tokayev had announced earlier, on Friday, that he had issued orders to shoot to kill in the face of any disturbances raised by what he described as bandits and terrorists.

The protests began in the oil-rich regions on January 2, after raising the prices of liquefied gas used on a large scale, and quickly spread to other regions of the country, especially the economic capital Almaty.

The protesters began to raise political demands and were not satisfied with economic demands.

Reports stated that at least dozens of deaths occurred during the suppression of protests, as well as the arrest of thousands, in a country that rarely witnesses protests because of the tight security grip.

For his part, Chinese President Xi Jinping praised, on Friday, the bloody security campaign of the Kazakhstan government against the demonstrators, saying that it reflects the “high sense of responsibility” enjoyed by President Kassim Tokayev, according to official media.

“You have decisively taken strong measures at crucial moments,” Xi said in a letter to Tokayev, according to the official Xinhua news agency.

He added, “You quickly calmed the situation, which reflected your position as a responsible party, your sense of duty as a politician, and the high sense of responsibility you have towards your country and people.”

Russia was one of the first countries to comment on the crisis in neighboring Kazakhstan, and sent troops there in support of the Tokayev government, within the Collective Security Organization, which is similar to the former Warsaw Pact.