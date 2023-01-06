Succession to the Crown | The King of Sweden’s speeches caused an uproar, however, he assures his support for Victoria

The change in the law eventually derailed Prince Carl Philip lower in the order of succession to the crown.

Swedish king Kaarle Kustaa assures that he supports the crown princess Victoria in this position.

There has been an uproar in Sweden after the king publicly took a stand on the matter. The King said the Swedish Broadcasting Corporation In the story published by SVT that he finds the method of changing the order of succession to the crown quite strange.

The background to the question is the change in the order of succession to the Swedish crown after Charles Kustaa and the queen Silvia had become a family. Previously, the son had priority in the order of succession to the crown, but according to the new constitutional act that entered into force in 1980, the crown is inherited by the first-born of the ruler, regardless of his gender. The law change had already been initiated a few years earlier.

The second child of the royal couple, the prince Carl Philip was born in 1979, according to the law at the time, to the position of heir to the crown, even though he is younger than Princess Victoria. As a result of the law change, the eldest child, i.e. Victoria, became the heir to the crown and Carl Philip therefore lost his position as the future king.

King on the other hand, has said that he considers this kind of retroactive legislation problematic.

“Such legislation is not wise in my opinion. My son Carl Philip was born, and suddenly the situation changed,” the king reflects in an interview with SVT.

The Royal House has now published an extraordinary statementaccording to which the king wants to emphasize that the views he expresses in public are not a criticism of the fact that a woman can inherit the crown.

“It goes without saying that a woman can be a ruler. The crown princess is my successor. I am proud of his tireless toil for Sweden,” the king says in the court announcement.

The king says that he is sorry that his views have been interpreted in public to mean that he does not support Crown Princess Victoria and her position.

The king and queen have a total of three children.