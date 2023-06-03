Jaime Gilinski is a discreet banker with a clear forehead and square glasses. He always dresses in a suit, how could it be otherwise for a man who manages other people’s money. He does not belong to the classic economic elite of Colombia. He has rarely been seen in Bogotá’s social clubs, where you have to enter in a suit and tie and rosy-faced men smoke in dimly lit booths. Gilinski, coming from a Jewish family that fled the Holocaust, was educated and made his fortune far away in the United States. His name was a distant memory for many, a whisper. However, in recent years he has returned to his country with a voracity that has thrown more than one out of the chair.

His great attempt to approach has been the Gea Group, a conglomerate of financial and food companies that was the pride of Antioquia, the business cradle of the country —also that of former President Álvaro Uribe. Within that group is Bancolombia, an entity that the Gilinskis sold in 1997, and later became involved in an eternal legal dispute. The family never forgot him. And now 27 years later they have tried to recover it. Gilinski came hand-in-hand with the sheikh of one of the world’s wealthiest families and a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt. Tahnoon bin Zated Al Nahyan, from the royal family of the United Arab Emirates, put up the money, all the money in the world if he wanted, to take over these companies that account for a significant percentage of Colombian GDP.

Gilinski, with his first two hostile takeovers, entered a particular universe, that of Gea, a rarity within the country’s financial world, where large owner families predominate. Instead, this company has 1,400 shareholders, 40% of them with a participation below 2%. In the 1970s, local businessmen devised this strategy, that of castling, which consists of distributing the property in a series of cross investments between companies. It was a tropicalization of the Japanese Keiretsu method. His goal was to protect himself from external elements like Gilinski, precisely.

The banker did not care and started a real war for control of the company. He believed that he could take over in a few months. Here he ran into a bone. The Antioquia businessmen turned out to be very hardy and for months they have prevented by all means from losing the direction of the conglomerate. The war moved to journalism. The Gilinskis wanted to take over the majority shareholding of the newspaper The Colombian, the dean of the press in Antioquia, but again the families got together to prevent it. They continue to maintain ownership of the newspaper.

great wear

The fight has worn everyone out. Both have finished exhausted. Seven more bids came from Gilinski, who put 2,400 million dollars on the table. Almost nothing. Imagine the atmosphere at shareholder meetings and in the private rooms of the best restaurants where they conspire while the waiters pass by with trays of lobsters. With hot blood, they began to denounce each other for anything. And Colombia has a Napoleonic judicial system that once you enter, you never leave.

Finally, last week, the Sheikh and the Gilisnki realized that they couldn’t have everything, no matter how much they wanted to. As announced, they will take over a significant part of Gea, Grupo Nutresa, one of the largest ultra-processed food companies in Latin America. In exchange, they must hand over their stakes in the rest of the conglomerate. The attempt to completely govern the company failed. Money, it becomes clear again, cannot buy everything.

Here you can consult the latest Letters from the correspondent

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL