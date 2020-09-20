A dysfunctional Congress politicizes the Supreme Court more and more. That is undemocratic and undermines trust in the judiciary.

The death of top US judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg so shortly before the presidential election on November 3rd sparked an unparalleled political conflict. The already completed shift to the right of the Supreme Court could be cemented for decades with another appointment – the Democrats want to prevent that at all costs.

The division of judges into “conservative” and “liberal” is not politically incorrect, but it suggests clear party-political loyalties. But that’s only partly true.

In essence, there are two schools of law that come together: One, the “liberal”, assumes that the constitution is a framework that, in view of social developments, always needs new interpretation. The other, the “conservative” line, pretends to always interpret the constitution in the spirit of the founding fathers – everything else is an attempt to make politics from the bench.

In reality, it is the latter who politicize the courts. By organizing themselves in the Federalist Society and drawing up clear lists of nominations for republican nominations, they created the political camp formation among lawyers who they allegedly criticize.

However, the problem is actually elsewhere. The shaping of a constitutional reality through the adoption of general rules, i.e. laws, is actually not the responsibility of the courts, but of the legislature. But that has been paralyzed in the USA for many years, because both chambers of Congress and the President can only agree on anything in exceptional situations.

Presidents are increasingly governing with decrees – and it is up to the courts to allow or stop this. Laws of individual states end up before the Supreme Court – and its decision then has an impact on the entire country without Congress ever having decided. The more dysfunctional the legislature, the more politicized the judiciary. As long as that is the case, judges will be fought for as if there is no tomorrow. That is not very democratic and ultimately also undermines trust in an independent judiciary – but inevitable in this system.