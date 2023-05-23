There are those who want to be the bride at the wedding, the child at the baptism and the dead man at the funeral when the best one can be in all three is the scriptwriter. Why would one want to be the protagonist when he can simply write what happens.

Logan Roy’s funeral has arrived. And I can imagine the writers of the episode crunching their fingers with satisfaction before typing out the eulogies for this penultimate episode of the series.

In television fiction, brilliant funerals and panegyrics are kicked around. One of my favorites takes place in the first season of two meters underground (HBO). A porn actress dies and her co-workers are in charge of honoring her. “We were shooting Dirty Larry III”, says an emotional actor in the middle of the funeral. “And she was enthusiastic. No one has given me a better blowjob in my life. And we weren’t even recording.”

The bad thing about funerals is that you are not there to hear the praise that is dedicated to you. Unless, as in the best episode of better things, one can enjoy it in life. Sam, her protagonist, her daughters and her friends organize a funeral to compensate her for the family neglect she feels towards her work as an actress. In it, her eldest daughter explains: “I never watched my mother’s series, I didn’t care about her work, because she was a mother, I didn’t want to share it with anyone.” Nobody shared Logan Roy because nobody had him, not even his children. Shiv (superb Sarah Snook), ends her eulogy by being untruthful: “You did well, Dad. We are all here and we are doing well”. If you don’t have someone who loves you, try to have at least someone who will lie to you. After death it is the same.

