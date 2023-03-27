succession it’s over, sounds like an oxymoron. The fourth season has just premiered on HBO Max. The Jesse Armstrong series is enveloped in exorbitant luxury —those yachts, those villas, those sweaters…— and, nevertheless, it could be shot on a set like the one in Dogville, where there were just a few marks on the floor and a handful of elements that differentiated the spaces, and it would work the same. It would be the same because its essence does not lie in the money it exhibits, but in the power that generates it. Two or three spaces would be enough for people to enter to conspire and from which people who are going to be betrayed would come out. The important of succession It does not lie in the action, nor in the packaging, but in the word.

Two moments from the first chapter of this new batch contribute to this idea. In the first, Logan Roy explains his view of his world: “What are people? They are economic units. I am a giant, the others are dwarfs. But, together, they form a market. What is a person? It has values ​​and objectives, but it operates within markets. The market for marriage, the market for work, the market for money, the market for ideas…”. In the second, he himself asks his acolytes to insult him in an ingenious way, to do a kind of roast. But no one dares or knows how to do it. Only his children have that gift, who learned from the best.

It continues to give glory to see the atrocities that are said and the ease with which those lewd script lines are thrown. The power of the word is a consolation for those of us who are not rich: you can pay dearly, but using it is free. Changing them for the Corleones from the phrase by Maruja Torres, the more people I meet, the better I like the Roys.

