The fervent thirst for power, long family lines and the constant struggle to prevail among adversaries. These were elements that sustained the plot of Game of Thrones in a medieval era full of fantasy with an adult tone. Something very similar happens in SuccessionBut without dragons or knights in armor, but with billionaire businessmen in suits and strategists seeking to reach the top. It is one of the HBO jewel series that you must see before the end of 2021 and that this year premiered its third season.

Described by many as “The game of thrones of the 21st century” , the series has won the Golden Globe for best drama series in 2019 and, little by little, it is accumulating more followers in Spanish-speaking countries.

Promotional images of the third season of Succession. Photo: Composition / HBO

YOU CAN SEE: Don’t look above: André Silva and Ramón García received criticism for their participation in the film

Therefore, in this note we tell you what the series is about and we show you a couple of reasons why you should look for it and see it as soon as possible.

What is Succession about?

Logan Roy is the owner of an empire audiovisual media and entertainment companies. His long years as a cold and calculating businessman have led him to become a legend, but also to have a complicated family.

Now, like any other mortal being, the time has come to choose the successor to his legacy.

The Roy Family on Succession, available on HBO Max. Photo: HBO

The candidates? His four bright and dysfunctional children : Kendall, Roman, Shiv and Connor, a quartet of billionaire brothers who have great virtues, but gigantic defects that their angry father will have to take into account in his election.

A game of power, excesses, betrayals, secrets and unexpected turns will put all the Roys and company in more than one dilemma.

YOU CAN SEE: Don’t look up: André Silva is identified as “Chilean” and controversy is created in networks

The series recently ended its third season and has 29 episodes of approximately one hour in length.

Succession and Game of Thrones: Similar Chills

Succession and Game of thrones they look alike by the tireless struggle of its characters for the supremacy of power , which brings with it implications such as betrayal, cruelty and unexpected twists and turns.

Game of thrones and Succession have certain similarities in the nature of their plots. Photo: Composition / Entertainment Weekly / HBO

However, what GOT did in a visceral and bloody way, Succession does it with the same coldness but gracefully and with hints of black humor.

What’s more, the series is dressed in various corporate terms that, after all, are not necessary to know, because its true heart is set on the Dramatic family dynamic between Logan Roy and his sons.

YOU CAN SEE: Cobra Kai, season 4: opening time, trailer, episodes and what will happen to the dojos

For that reason, this series is not part of the many movies or series with the typical men in suits in offices, but rather it manages to be, in a very unique way, much more than that.

Succession: 3 reasons to watch it right now

Jesse Armstrong is a genius

The creator of Succession is Jesse Armstrong, writer of the chapter “The entire history of you” from the first season of the famous series Black mirror.

Jesse Armstrong directing Brian Cox (Logan Roy) in Succession

His genius, which started with producers Will Ferrell and Adam McKay (director of The Big Short and the recent Don’t look up), has led him to win the Golden Globe for best drama series in 2019.

His masterful performances

From the first chapter, the entire cast proves to be up to the task. The performances of Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin show they can live up to an Emmy.

Nicholas Braun (Greg Hirsch) and Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans) have some of the best chemistry in Succession. Photo: HBO

And not only do they shine separately, but the real magic happens on screen when certain characters come together and, especially, when the whole family is in one place.

YOU CAN SEE: The queen of flow 2: who dies in the Colombian series?

It is out of the typical formula

There are the TV series that follow a formula to appeal to the general public (which works) and the ones that are a bit more daring for those looking for something different.

“Haunting”, one of the best episodes of all Succession, according to critics. Photo: HBO

If you’ve already been through real dramas like Breaking bad Y The sopranos; if you’ve already navigated fantasy with Game of Thrones, Vikings, The Witcher and The Mandalorian; if you already saw others like Narcos, Dexter and Mad Men; So Succession is the next step.

Where to see Succession?

The series is available on HBO Max, where all its chapters can be seen both in the original language and with Spanish subtitles, as well as dubbed into Spanish.

YOU CAN SEE: Do not look above: Netflix and its disappointing satire, does not convince with its cast