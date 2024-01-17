The Emmy Awards have been the great farewell of the Roy family. Or at least as far as television is concerned. HBO's 'Succession' won best drama series, direction, screenplay, best lead actor and actress, and best supporting actor.

Its creator, Jesse Armstrong, commented that it was not an easy story to handle because of the impact it would have on politics and the media. “This is a show about family, but it's also about when partisan politics, partisan news coverage becomes intertwined with divisive right-wing politics, and after four seasons of satire, as I understand it, that's an issue that's now we have solved. So now we can leave the stage.”

According to one of its protagonists, Brian Cox, the series ended at an appropriate time, but it could become a movie. And, if she were “good enough,” she would play patriarch Roy Logan again. “What I love about this and what I love about Jesse Armstrong is that we're not past our expiration date. Many American programs exceed their expiration dates. We have left people wanting. “You always want people to keep wanting,” he responded to Variety during the BAFTA party.

On Sunday, when Armstrong received the award for best writing, he drew laughter when he quoted the former owner of Fox News, who would have been the inspiration for the series that was nominated 75 times and has won 19. “For some reason it comes to me. The name of Australian-born media mogul Rupert Murdoch comes to mind. I can't speak for him, but I am very grateful for the generosity that has been shown to me in working in this country. “It was a great sadness to finish the show, but it was a great pleasure to do it.”

Elton John makes history

With the documentary Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, the musician achieved EGOT status (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony), intended for those who have won television, music, film and theater awards. In a statement, he said he was “incredibly honored to join the incredibly talented group of winners. The journey to this point has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans around the world. “Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy they bring to all of our lives.”

The music star achieved this category after winning the Emmy for the production of his North American tour at the Los Angeles baseball stadium. Figures such as John Legend, Whoopi Goldberg and Audrey Hepburn belong to the EGOT status.

Others awards