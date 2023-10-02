Information broadcast on Telegram channels in Russia and via

think tank American Institute for the Study of Wars (ISW) claim that Pavel Prigozhin, son of Yevgeny Prigozhin, is preparing to take command of the Wagner Group. According to information, Pavel is the only heir to the vast assets left by Prigozhin, who died in a plane crash in August, and legally has control of the private paramilitary company.

A Telegram channel called Port claims to have obtained a copy of Yevgeny Prigozhin’s will, dated March 2 and notarized, which designates 25-year-old Pavel as his successor. According to these unofficial sources, Pavel would have formalized an inheritance request on September 8th.

In addition, information is circulating about Pavel Prigozhin’s active negotiations to reintegrate Wagner fighters into combat operations in Ukraine. However, the veracity of this information remains uncertain, and it is unclear how Wagner members would be incorporated into Russia’s different military structures in Ukraine.

Pavel, who according to information had already accepted the terms of his father’s will, is destined to inherit not only control of the Wagner Group, but also an inheritance estimated at around US$121 million (R$612 million), a residence in St. Petersburg, nine publicly traded companies and several other assets.

The death of Yevgeny Prigozhin, who in June unsuccessfully attempted to mutiny against the Russian government, left a leadership vacuum in the Wagner Group.

The paramilitary group, which became well known for being one of Russia’s main forces during its invasion of Ukraine, faces accusations of human rights violations in several regions, such as Syria, Libya, Central African Republic, Sudan, Mali, Mozambique and in Ukraine itself.