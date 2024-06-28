Succession, here are the new rules for 2024

The government is working to simplify the legislation on successions, reducing the required formalities. New rules will be introduced that will allow the taxpayer to calculate the tax due independently on the inheritance declaration, similarly to what already happens for other indirect taxes such as those mortgages And cadastral.

Within two years of issue, the Revenue Agency may send a liquidation notice if a higher tax is due. The process of simplifying these procedures was already underway, with some changes implemented from 9 January, including a new model of declaration of succession available online.

According to a draft of the legislative decree, declarations will have to be submitted electronically according to established guidelines by the Revenue Agencywhile non-residents may also send them via registered mail or other similar means that certify the date of dispatch.

The decree also provides for the creation of a single tax replacing taxes such as that of stamp, mortgage, cadastral and others special taxespotentially at a fixed value, to simplify and improve the efficiency of payment and collection systems via electronic means.

They will also be deleted the obligation to submit cadastral extracts for real estate e certificates from public registers for ships and aircraft.

In Italy, there are three main types of succession:

1. Testamentary succession: the testator designates the heirs and decides the proportions of the assets to be left.

2. Legitimate succession: in the absence of a will, the law establishes the proportions due to the heirs based on the degree of kinship with the deceased.

3. Necessary succession: some shares of the inheritance are reserved by law for the closest relatives, called legitimate heirs.

The law imposes limitations on freedom disposition of goods: even with a will, there is a “legitimate share” reserved for legitimate heirs. The “available share”, i.e. that which the testator can freely attribute, is calculated by subtracting the fractions due to the heirs from the total estate, varying according to the family composition of the person inheriting.

The legitimate heirs are defined by law and include the spouse, descendants (children, grandchildren), ascendants (parents, grandparents), and other relatives up to the sixth degree. The law establishes an order of succession that excludes subsequent orders if there are heirs of a previous order. In the absence of heirs, the inheritance devolves to the State.

Specific examples: if the deceased has children, they inherit in equal parts. If there is a spouse and a child, the inheritance is divided 50/50 between the two. With more children, the spouse receives 1/3 of the inheritance and the children the remaining 2/3, to be divided equally. Legitimate children are considered equivalent to adopted children, those born out of wedlock, and natural children.