Succession, here are the new rules for 2024

The government is working to simplify the legislation on successions, reducing the required formalities. New rules will be introduced that will allow the taxpayer to calculate the tax due independently on the inheritance declaration, similarly to what already happens for other indirect taxes such as those mortgages And cadastral.

Within two years of issue, the Revenue Agency may send a liquidation notice if a higher tax is due. The process of simplifying these procedures was already underway, with some changes implemented from 9 January, including a new model of succession declaration available online.

According to a draft of the legislative decree, the declarations will have to be submitted electronically according to the established directives by the Revenue Agencywhile non-residents can also send them via registered mail or other similar means that certify the shipping date.

The decree also provides for the creation of a single tax to replace taxes such as that of stamp, mortgage, cadastral and others special taxespotentially at a fixed value, to simplify and improve the efficiency of payment and collection systems via electronic means.

They will also be deleted the obligation to submit land registry extracts for real estate and certificates from public registers for ships and aircraft.

In Italy, there are three main types of succession:

1. Testamentary succession: the testator designates the heirs and decides the proportions of the assets to be left.

2. Legitimate succession: in the absence of a will, the law establishes the proportions due to the heirs based on the degree of kinship with the deceased.

3. Necessary succession: some shares of the inheritance are reserved by law for the closest relatives, called legitimate heirs.

The law imposes limitations on freedom disposal of assets: even with a will, there is a “legitimate share” reserved for legitimate heirs. The “available share”, i.e. that which the testator can freely attribute, is calculated by subtracting the fractions due to the heirs from the total estate, varying according to the family composition of the person inheriting.

The legitimate heirs are defined by law and include the spouse, descendants (children, grandchildren), ascendants (parents, grandparents), and other relatives up to the sixth degree. The law establishes an order of succession that excludes subsequent orders if there are heirs of a previous order. In the absence of heirs, the inheritance devolves to the State.

Specific examples: If the deceased has children, they inherit in equal shares. If there is a spouse and a child, the inheritance is split 50/50 between the two. With multiple children, the spouse receives 1/3 of the inheritance and the children the remaining 2/3, to be divided equally. Legitimate children are considered equal to adopted children, those born out of wedlock, and natural ones.