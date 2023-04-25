This article reveals important events of ‘Succession’ season 4.

A couple of episodes ago, we all raised our heads when the writers of ‘Succession’ killed Logan Roy. It seemed like a bold move to part with the big heavyweight so soon, but what we didn’t know was that they already had a great replacement for him. His name is Lukas Matsson. The owner of GoJo, something like a Scandinavian Elon Musk, reappears with force in this fifth chapter and with him the tense negotiations, drama, mockery and insults reappear. Oh, there’s also foreplay.

The close-up of this episode repeats the frame with which we met, in the pilot of the series, Kendall Roy, being in the back seat of the car, with headphones on, on the way to be named the successor. It is a small ‘déjà vu’ that makes us feel that, after a brief hiatus due to the duel, the ball has started rolling.

Let’s remember that Kendall and Roman occupy the position of CEO, although it is supposed to be temporary. His mission now is to close the sale of Waystar and hand over to the new president, so when Matsson invites the brothers and their entire entourage to Norway to close the deal, they cannot refuse even if only two days have passed since the death of Waystar. his father. Logan is still unburied.

The Kendall of yesteryear and the one of now occupy the position of first successor







After spending an episode on a boat and another locked in a house, ‘Succession’ goes outside again and one, moreover, beautiful. The meeting is designed, in theory, to ensure the cultural compatibility of the teams and during the flight, rumors of a “kill list” spread among the rank-and-file employees: who will be the names that will fall for the sales operation? be considered expendable? Gerry tries to contain the fear of his colleagues, making them see that in front of them they only have a bunch of soft Europeans pampered by their free Social Security: “They may think they are Vikings, but we have been raised by wolves”.

The truth is that once the plane lands and the presentations begin, it is quickly apparent that GoJo is a technology company forged from young talent (one of them is even an Olympic ski jumper), while minutes before we had seen Frank already Karl put on compression stockings during the flight… They will be wolves but of a certain age.



The two brothers Roy and Lukas Matsson meet at the top to negotiate







The entire pack rides the cable car up the side of an impressive mountain as they go over their strategy against Matsson. It is the first negotiation without Logan and the shadow of the tycoon (what would he do, what would he have wanted, what would he disapprove of) hovers over each scene.

Let’s make a parenthesis here to recognize that sometimes the dialogues of ‘Succession’ have surpassed us (if someone denies it, they are lying). On this occasion, to make things clear and not get lost between clauses and percentages, the writers make it easy for us when Kendall draws the number they aspire to on a blackboard: 144. These are the dollars per share that Matsson must offer so that the Roys can give the green light for sale. The goal is not to go below that number. But the first coup de effect comes when Matsson asks to include ATN and offers for the whole package 187 dollars per share. Vikings 1 – Wolves 0.

The decision is not easy. Kendall and Roman feel Logan wouldn’t have given up the news channel he was so proud of. It is the position that they are most interested in defending. Shiv, on the other hand, is convinced that the company is a toxic asset and should be disposed of without thinking. In addition, negative news about Logan has been circulating for days, which Kendall, behind the rest, asked to filter in the previous chapter. The sister becomes suspicious.



Greg makes yet another attempt to get the brothers’ blessing.







While the leadership takes care of the money, the rest struggle to survive on the organizational chart. A barbecue is organized to give free rein to ‘networking’ and here it is observed that Tom and Greg are still on the tightrope. Luckily, this episode will open a door for each of them: Shiv makes a first approach to her ex-husband and Kendall asks Greg for a favor that her cousin is sure will collect later.

This open-air celebration soon ceases to be a relaxed space as Matsson and Kendall push the cordiality aside and the acrimony flares up again. We would say that before it seemed like a retreat and now it is closer to a ‘Midsommar’ setting. “You are a tribute band,” the Swede even says to the brothers, making the absence of their father and the general disorientation of the entire Waystar Royco team even more present.

With the arrival of night, dissimulation ends. By now we all know that Kendall Roy is not a man capable of temporarily sitting in the CEO’s chair. He has seen himself as president and he likes his suit. When he exposes Roman’s doubts about the sale, he doesn’t even need to be convinced, he was just waiting for his brother to take the initiative. They decide to bust the operation and hide it from the rest. His intention is to stand on the top of the mountain the next day to put pressure on Matsson and make him the one who withdraws the offer.

To all this, neither of them is taking into account that Siobhan is also a Roy and that she does not intend to sit idly by. That same night, she is invited by Matsson to a private room at the resort (by the way, the same one where ‘Ex-machina’ was filmed) and they have a conversation that in the real world could have disgusting overtones, but that in the context ‘ Succession’ is the most intimate.



Matsson and Shiv chat separately at one point in the evening







Matsson confesses to Shiv that he has harassed one of his employees by repeatedly sending her liters of frozen blood. Namely, affiliates of the rich. She gives him advice to avoid the probable crisis that would explode if that detail were made public and suggests, incidentally, that he not abandon the offer for Waystar and bet big. Matsson gets the message and we get the tremendous sexual tension between these two characters. Are we sure that there are no sex scenes in this series?

24 hours later we return to the same cable car, but the mood has changed. Kendall and Roman are about to take a swerve in the direction of the company, or so they think. When Matsson despises them once more and mentions the good work of the father, Roman loses his temper and tells him that Logan has also died because of him. All the sadness and anger that the little Roy has not expressed in his express duel, now comes out against his host. They reveal the plan: they are not going to sell Waystar, they are going to disrupt the operation and, of course, “fuck you”.

It has not happened as expected, but the brothers descend the mountain believing themselves to be winners. Already on the return plane, Matsson will call two people. The first is Frank, whom he asks to deliver the message: he is willing to offer $197 per share. It is a number that is impossible to deny. The second person he contacts is Shiv. She asks him to send her a photo of the face that her brothers have taken after hearing her offer.

About the “kill list”? The only names that are saved are those mentioned by Shiv in his personal meeting with Matsson… I know it was a product of my imagination, but while Siobhan wet her lips with champagne (remember her secret pregnancy), she looked out the window of the plane and a smile was drawn on his face, I promise to have identified the chords of that song by Shakira on the soundtrack:

“Sneaky as she passes / That wolf is special / Watch her walk”

