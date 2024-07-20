After six years of family feuds, Brazil’s richest family says it has reached a peace deal. Banker Joseph Safra, or simply Mr Jose For those closest to him, he had built an empire with Banco Safra that when he died in 2020 was estimated at $23.2 billion, according to Forbes. He died as the richest man in the country and also one of the most discreet. Little was known about his personal life and his family, always avoiding the spotlight and the magazines… Until the disagreements began. On the one hand, the widow, Vicky, and her sons Jacob and David, self-proclaimed defenders of the memory of the head of the family. On the other, the unruly son, Alberto, who was disinherited and took his mother and brothers to court.

The dispute was mysteriously settled on Friday through brief statements that did not provide details so that both parties would lay down their weapons. “I am happy to put this matter behind us. After clarifications, I understood that there were no irregularities and that Mr. José’s assets were duly distributed according to his wishes,” Alberto declared. The other part of the family, his mother and siblings, issued another note saying that the resolution will allow them to pursue their respective business interests and that “the success of each member will be a source of shared satisfaction.” They agreed that Alberto will leave the J. Safra Group and that all pending judicial and arbitration proceedings will be annulled, both in Brazil and in the United States.

But to understand the final chapter of what could well be a remake Brazilian of the series Succession We have to go back to 2019. Alberto and David were in charge of Banco Safra in Brazil, but that year Alberto left the bank and founded the asset management company ASA Investments on his own, amid strong rumors of a fight between the brothers. He took the bank’s best executives with him to his new business, which deeply displeased his father, who went so far as to warn those executives that if they left he would take it as a personal affront. The patriarch, tremendously upset with his son Alberto, disinherited him. He died of natural causes at the age of 82 just one year later.

As is often the case, it was the trigger for things to go from bad to worse. Arguments over the will began. In 2021, the two parties almost reached an agreement to avoid litigation over an immense fortune, but last year everything became definitively clouded when the family feud reached the courts. Alberto denounced his mother and two brothers before the Supreme Court of the State of New York. He accused them of deliberately diluting his stake in the Safra National Bank holding company (focused on attracting large US millionaires as clients) to expel him from the family empire. In addition, he claimed that they took advantage of the father’s weakened state of health to do everything behind his back.

The mother and siblings responded in a harsh statement: “After Alberto repeatedly refused to change his plans, Joseph disinherited him and took action at that time. Now Alberto is promoting a dispute against the entire family, saying that the father would have no reason to do what he did, alleging that it is a conspiracy to harm him. The family regrets the path taken by Alberto, who first attacked his father in life and now does so against his memory.”

All that seems like water under the bridge now. Moreover, the bad times in the family do not seem to have affected business: Vicky Safra was the richest person in Brazil in 2023, according to the list of Forbes, The company was headed by a woman for the first time. The now all-powerful matriarch, born in Greece and naturalized Brazilian, spends most of her time in Switzerland and is the last representative of a line of Jewish bankers that began on the streets of Aleppo, the financial center of Syria, in the 19th century. She met Joseph in Lebanon and married him when she was just 17. In the 1960s they emigrated to Brazil, where they built an empire that can now finally make money again with the discretion it once boasted of. Mr Jose.

