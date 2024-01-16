'Succession', the HBO drama series that tells the intricate story of the Roy family, received 19 statuettes, while the Hulu production about a renowned chef who starts from scratch in the family business, 'The Bear', broke a record for a comedy series with 10 awards at the gala that recognizes the American television industry every year.

The ceremony, which was held four months late due to the strikes of writers and actors, included heartfelt tributes to great figures of entertainment who died in 2023, such as actor Matthew Perry, for whom the In Memoriam segment ended with the song 'I' ll Be There For You', which served as the introduction to 'Friends' during its 10 seasons.

The nod to nostalgia continued with the reunion of casts from legendary series, such as the actors of 'Ally McBeal' dancing in the bathroom, or part of those from 'Grey's Anatomy' celebrating in an emergency room the fact of having been the drama most marathon doctor in the history of television, with more than 400 episodes broadcast.

Christina Applegate made an emotional appearance to present the two major comedy actress awards. The protagonist of 'Dead to Me' moved around with the help of a cane and the arm of host Anthony Anderson, revealing the consequences of the multiple sclerosis that has afflicted her for several years and that forced her to retire from acting.

The most awarded

'Succession' also broke several records. For the first time a series had three of its actors nominated in the same line: Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong and Kieran Culkin. The victory went to the latter, just as in the Golden Globe, and served as an excuse for a new chapter of satirical exchange between him and Pedro Pascal.

The Chilean actor from 'The Last of Us' appeared with one arm in a sling to present a nomination, and jokingly revealed that his shoulder was bad because “Culkin had beaten him up.”

Actor Kieran Culkin reacts in his acceptance speech for the award for Best Leading Actor, which he won thanks to his role in Succession. Los Angeles, January 15, 2024 © Reuters / Mario Anzuoni

It was his response to the “Suck it, Pedro” that the protagonist of 'Succession' dedicated to him in his acceptance speech at the Golden Globes, where he precisely surpassed Pascal, who was considered the great favorite for his role as a mercenary who must accompany on a long journey to a girl in a post-apocalyptic future.

The cast of 'The Bear' starred in their own moment of hilarity, when actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach and influencer Matty Matheson shared a long kiss while collecting the award for Best Comedy Series.

Another big winner was the Netflix miniseries Beef, which took home three awards, including best actors, Steven Yeun, and Ali Wong, who was the first Asian performer to take home an Emmy for a leading role.

EGOT for Elton John

The British singer Elton John received his first Emmy award in the category Best Variety Special, for the concert 'Farewell from Dodger Stadium', which is broadcast by Disney +, and in this way completed the so-called EGOT: the poker of awards that also includes the Grammy, the Oscar and the Tony, an achievement for which President Joe Biden even congratulated him on his social networks.

Sir Elton John has been a tidal wave throughout his career to help people rise up and make hope and history rhyme. Six Grammy Awards.

Two Oscars.

One Tony.

And now, one Emmy. Congratulations Elton — a singer and songwriter of our time, for all time. pic.twitter.com/xzDLJPx6py —President Biden (@POTUS) January 16, 2024



The evening of the television industry also included the triumph of Quinta Brunson as Best Comedy Actress for her role in 'Abbott Elementary', which made her the first African-American to win this statuette in that area in 42 years, after Isabel Sanford won with 'The Jeffersons' in 1981.

The legal and police drama 'Better Call Saul' set an undesirable record: it came up blank once again and came up empty-handed with 53 nominations in its six seasons.

With AP and Reuters