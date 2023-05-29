This is not an article, but a confession of whose sins I hope will be absolved. I am a writer, I am very interested in TV and I devour series, even infected series, practicing television coprophagy. I have spent years commenting on them in this newspaper, on the radio and wherever they let me, even on TV itself, the few times that TV allows itself to analyze itself. Among my friends there are plenty of writers like me, journalists with the same pathology, moviegoers of all walks of life, screenwriters and even filmmakers, all unanimous in their passion. They all share their delight: “Have you seen the latest episode?” they ask, five minutes after HBO Max has posted it. “My goodness, Logan’s death.” “It is, without a doubt, the best sequence in the history of the series.” They comment and recomment, celebrating the genius of the scripts, the greatness of the performances, and the avant-garde audacity that has broken the conventions of drama.

Faced with his enthusiasm, I oppose a polite smile and a downcast silence. They are right, I cannot blame them for their analyses. I have seen it too (I watched the first two seasons in one go, the third in fits and starts, and some of the fourth, as the well-behaved child who finishes his plate so as not to upset his hosts) and I cannot deny that his statements they are fair. But they have inflated the balloon so much that any dissent sounds taboo. To say that succession it leaves you cold, that you don’t give a damn about the fate of the Roys, that you’re not moved by production design or debates about the wardrobe of the rich and that even the self-consciousness with which it is written and performed burdens you greatly, as if writers and actors celebrate their own genius and compete to see who has the greatest genius, saying all that, I mean, makes you an outcast. I know that they will banish me from the tribe, although I trust in the goodness of my friends: I don’t take into account how rude they have been with the Roy family.

I don’t like it succession It probably means that I don’t like series. I discovered a long time ago that I don’t like literature, a phrase that I sometimes release in literary meetings and it is taken for a boutade, but it is true: I am almost never interested in books that excite the letter-wounded. Controversies about styles, genres, and approaches bore me, and discussions between literary critics sound as foreign to me as those between theologians. I am interested in the same thing about literature as I am about series: its capacity to extend life, its deep connection with it. I love Kafka, but I deplore almost everything that has been written about Kafka, for example.

For this reason, a series as Brechtian as succession, which produces that distancing pursued by the great playwrights of the 20th century, which draws the characters as characters and not as people, leaving the stage almost in sight, seems to me great for a class on narrative and dramatic techniques, but unbearable for a Friday night. It is not strange that those in the union and those around it enjoy it, but those of us who came to this for life and aspire to stay for it despair at its pomposity. Something similar happened to Sorkin and his west wing, but in Sorkin life always prevails. Behind the thick jungle of his prose there is a flash of humanism that excites. succession, instead, is a good prelude to artificial intelligence. When the writers are computers, they will write things like that. And the most robotic of spectators will applaud with delight.

