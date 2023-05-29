“Succession” 4×10 LIVE and ONLINE, the last chapter (titled “With open eyes”), will arrive on HBO Max. The fourth and final season of the successful Emmy-winning fiction for best series will close the story of Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Roman (Kieran Culkin) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) in an episode where the successor to Logan Roy ( Brian Cox) and which will last no less than an hour and a half. If you are a fan of the show created by Jesse Armstrong and do not want to miss this long-awaited outcome, review this guide to see the full chapter.

Trailer of the end of “Succession”, season 4

When does the end of “Succession” 4×10 premiere?

“Succession” 4×10the final chapter of the series premieres this Sunday May 28. The hit HBO fiction began airing in 2018 and was created by Jesse Armstrong with Will Ferrell and Adam McKay as executive producers.

“Succession” 4×10: what time to see the end?

The premiere of final chapter of “Succession”, titled “With open eyes” (with open eyes)will arrive at different times by country and here we leave you all the details so you can see it live:

Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua and Costa Rica : 7:00 p.m.

: 7:00 p.m. Peru, Colombia, Panama and Ecuador : 8:00 p.m.

: 8:00 p.m. Venezuela, Bolivia, Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico : 9:00 p.m.

: 9:00 p.m. Paraguay, Chile, Argentina and Uruguay : 10:00 p.m.

: 10:00 p.m. Spain: 3.00 am (Monday)

“Succession” won the award for best drama series in 2022. Photo: TNT

Where to SEE ONLINE season 4 of “Succession”?

Like all the chapters and seasons of “Succession”, you will be able to see the final chapter of the series through HBO on television signal and through HBO Max via ONLINE.

After five years and four seasons, “Succession” will reach its final chapter this Sunday, May 28. Photo: HBO Max

How many episodes does “Succession” season 4 have?

The fourth and final season of “Succession” has a total of 10 episodes. On this occasion, the 4×10 will have the longest duration that has had a chapter of the series, with a time of 1 hour and 28 minutes total.

