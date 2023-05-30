The fourth season of “Succession” came to an end and with it the great outcome of the HBO Max series. In chapter 10, “With open eyes”, we finally know who becomes the successor to Logan Roy upon his death. However, an unexpected decision in the final minutes changes the entire game and seals the fate of Shiv, Roman and Kendallthe sons of Waystar mogul Royco. What happened to the Roy brothers and what does the last scene mean?

How was the end of “Succession”?

In the final chapter of “Succession”, everything depends on the vote of the board of directors of Waystar Royco. lukas mattson, who has the advantage in this aspect, moves his chips with Shiv, but betrays her when he sees that he cannot choose her as CEO due to her pregnancy condition. In such a way, she offers said position to her husband, Tom Wambsgans.

For his part, while the votes are still at stake, kendall and siobhan they go to their mother’s house to meet their brother again Roman and convince him to vote in his favour. That is when, thanks to the information Greg gives them about MattsonFinally, Siobhan realizes that she’s been giving Mattson everything on a platter and that she’s going to be left with absolutely nothing.

Thus, seeing that the company can be left in the hands of a third party and not someone from the family, Shiv and Roman decide to give their vote to Kendall to become the Waystar CEO and be Logan’s rightful successor. This places it face off against tomwho needs the board of directors not to cancel the purchase by Gojo to later be chosen as CEO by Lukas.

At the crucial moment, the votes are tied and Shiv is the one who has the final decision. But instead of supporting Kendall, change your mind at the last minute and ends up voting against it after one of the most dramatic moments in the series. Thus, the Mattson purchase is approved and the three Roy brothers become more millionaires than they were, but they are out of the game forever.

What happens to the Roys after the end of “Succession”?

At the end of “Succession”, Shiv decides to get in the car with Tom, the father of her future child. However, she is not a victory, because she knows that the roles have been reversed and now she will be the one who depends on her husband, who has just become Waystar CEO. Is this a repeat of the Logan’s marriage to Caroline?, Siobhan became her mother?

For his part, Kendall He is the one who suffers the most of all the brothers. His sole purpose in the series, to become Logan’s successor, is once again taken from his hands. (as in episode 1×06)but this time it’s forever. Devastated and defeated, he stares out to sea with Colin watching behind him. Will he commit suicide or return to his family? That will depend on the viewer.

As to Roman, this seems to be the calmest of all the brothers. The final scene of him is him drinking a Martini outlining one last smile that could be a reaction of relief after finally getting the whole problem of Mattson out of his head and having to fight to be the successor against his brothers. What will he do with his fortune? From this character, we can expect anything.

