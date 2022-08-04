With the professional experience of having been close to the presidential successions of Luis Donaldo Colosio and Andrés Manuel López Obrador, columnist Federico Arreola –in his sdpnoticias.com space and now in El Independiente– uses a music video by Claudia Sheinbaum to open a debate on the role of women and feminism in the 2024 presidential candidacy.

Arriola crosses the information with the case of the feminist leader and activist Malú Mícher and her participation in the pre-campaign team of Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard. The issue focuses on the possibility –now yes– that a woman can reach the presidency of the Republic, without failing to recognize the path opened with past candidacies that were symbolic although without viability.

The feminist agenda is positioning itself in a good position in the presidential dispute based on the criterion that the issue of women involves more than half of the population, but with the aggravating circumstance that women are going through a phase aggressive and even criminal depending on their gender condition.

The counterpoint of the Sheinbaum video and the reference to Mícher was a provocation on the stage of women who have had prominent spaces in the world, sometimes for the worse and sometimes for the better, such as the iron lady Margaret Thatcher, the failure of Hillary Clinton for assuming her status as a woman, but promoting her figure of representing geopolitical interests unrelated to gender and the successful case of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, without a doubt one of the women who built the viability of the world in the last 20 years.

The role of women in politics began to emerge with the victory of Griselda Alvarez as the first female governor in Mexico only in 1979 by decision of then President José López Portillo and has reached the legal regulation of mandatory gender parity in candidacies. male and female to positions of popular election, outstandingly in governorships, ending the male chauvinist reign.

The female issue, however, faces one of the worst phases of criminality for reasons of gender that seems to reactivate the dominant machismo in one of the stages of greater openness to the recognition of women’s rights not only in politics, but, by effect, of the economic crisis, in the extraordinary strengthening of the role of women as the mainstay of the family.

The female scenario in the presidential succession of 2024 enhances the growing cases of femicides, physical attacks on women with acid -such as the case of the Oaxacan saxophonist María Elena Ríos who continues to fight the machismo of Governor Alejandro Murat Hinojosa to protect the aggressor- – and labor discrimination that does not recognize that women often have greater responsibilities than men

From 1982 to 2018, Mexico has had six candidates for the presidency of the Republic –twice Doña Rosario Ibarra de piedra–, some of them symbolic for representing parties without electoral mobilization and the closest to chances of victory was that of Josefina Vázquez Mota in 2012 as a PAN candidate, but without the support of the PAN president Felipe Calderón Hinojosa in one of his sexist acts that still requires a political explanation because he abandoned the candidate of his party to support the candidacy of the PRI Enrique Peña Grandson as a figurehead of metrosexual politics.

This scenario enriches the approach to the problem that Arreola opened by counterpointing Sheinbaum’s pre-candidacy with his reference to the participation of the feminist and historical leader Mícher in Foreign Minister Ebrard’s pre-campaign because of his masculine condition. Although it is not about promoting teams and gender candidates, there are conditions to open a window of social modernization in Mexico with the possibility that there may be the first female president of the Republic.

And Arreola’s perception remains that the Secretary of the Interior, Adán Augusto López Hernández, seems to be ruled out, but he does not take into account that his incorporation into the presidential list is recent and that by itself — his previous position and the current — in reality they grant him merits to have been officially assumed among those considered.

Policy for dummies: Politics has the feminine gender.

