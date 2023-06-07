Veterinarians recommend sterilizing cats, both to live with them (heat can be very annoying), and to prevent them from suffering from some pathologies that arise when they do not reproduce. It is also the plan that is contemplated in the animal welfare law, which speaks of the CER method (capture, sterilization and return), to control feline colonies and prevent them from becoming overcrowded. This Tuesday, the magazine Nature Has published an article with the first results of an injection developed in the United States to sterilize cats. Researchers have used a virus to introduce a hormone, called antimüllerian (HAM), into the body of these animals to inhibit ovulation and prevent pregnancy.

The study was carried out with nine cats, six treated and three as a control group. The first data show the efficacy of this method and open an alternative route to surgery. None of the treated cats became pregnant and no side effects were observed four years after the test, something that has not surprised the researchers, as the study’s lead author, William Swansson explains: “It is a natural protein, that the females already produce”. The concentration of the hormone at higher than normal levels is what stops ovulation.

A possible protective effect has even been observed against pathologies such as cystic endometrial hyperplasia (an alteration of the endometrium) and pyometra (an infection of the womb). Swansson, from the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden (USA), attributes it to the suppression of ovulation and the subsequent lower production of progesterone, which is closely related to the development of these diseases. Four years later, the cats continue to express a higher than normal level of MAH, which the researcher considers a good sign.

The methods currently available to neuter cats are medical and surgical. In the first group are hormonal treatments, which inhibit reproduction for a certain period of time, but can have long-term side effects, as explained by Raquel González, co-author of the study. Some, such as progesterone drugs, can only be used on specific occasions. There are also deslorelin implants, a substance that regulates the hypothalamus in the long term to reduce the production of hormones that influence the maturation and production of eggs, adds the veterinarian.

González, who specializes in reproduction, explains that the only permanent option is surgery and consists of an ovariohysterectomy (removal of the uterus and ovaries) or an ovariectomy (removal of the ovaries only). But, like any surgical process, it involves risks and recovery. You can even modify its behavior. If it is done at very young ages, it can make them more timid and elusive, adds Joaquín Cerdeira, a specialist in small animal reproduction and professor at the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM), who has not participated in the project.

There is no specific number [de gatos] that you can sterilize and say, it’s done. There are many cats that cannot be seen Miguel Clavero, researcher at the Doñana Biological Station (EBD-CSIC)

The goal of the researchers is that the injection becomes an alternative to surgical intervention, in order to be able to castrate cats permanently with a single dose. However, they acknowledge that there is still a lot of work ahead. Laura Abril, postdoctoral researcher at the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of the University of Murcia, who has not collaborated in the study of Nature, argues that a larger sample is necessary. “It would be interesting to know if I use this method with my cat, in 10 years it can cause ovarian cancer, for example,” she adds.

The UCM professor also believes that the sample is insufficient, although he acknowledges that it is a “very innovative and promising” project. Swansson, for his part, clarifies that the objective of this trial was to use few animals to make sure that it could work before starting to work with a larger number.

Although none of the cats became pregnant, two of them did have reproductive behavior in the two breeding tests that were carried out at eight and 20 months after the injection. The author is not concerned about this and attributes it to individual variability. In each of the females, the amount of hormone that enters the body and that they then produce can vary, and even “it is possible that there are some immune responses in the cats that could affect [al resultado]”, says the scientist.

Cerdeira believes that the important thing now is to discover whether or not it is reversible and from what age it would be advisable to apply it, something in which Swansson agrees. For it to work, HAM expression has to remain elevated, and for now, three years later, it remains that way. The author rates this as a “very good” find, but they need to make sure this holds up for at least five to ten years. “If protein levels drop too much, they may become fertile again,” he concludes. The cats continue to be observed and routinely checked to make sure of this and to check for side effects.

Control of the colonies

In the world there are 600 million cats and 80% of them do not have an owner, says the article Nature. Wild cats, or domestic cats with access to the outside, pose a real problem for the biodiversity of the environment in which they live, says Miguel Clavero, a researcher at the Doñana Biological Station (EBD-CSIC), which is also independent of the investigation. In territories such as the Canary Islands or the Balearic Islands, where they have no natural predators, they pose a danger to birds and reptiles and have even caused the extinction of some native species, Clavero says. In addition, they can also be a risk to human health, since they can transmit diseases such as toxoplasmosis, which is only spread through their feces.

For these reasons, it is so necessary to control cats that live in colonies and the rest that are free, says the ecologist. One of the objectives of the US project is to be able to contribute to animal control, but Clavero believes that it will have little effect on the impact these cats have on their environment. He maintains that it is very difficult to capture all the cats that can reproduce: “There is no concrete number that you can sterilize and say, it is done. There are many cats that don’t let themselves be seen”.

However, the EBD-CSIC researcher does recognize that it can be an advance for the well-being of domestic cats and for colony cats that allow themselves to be captured. “An injection is always better than an operation with an open wound and then releasing them in the middle,” he sums up.

