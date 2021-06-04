The Palma International Boat Show has opened its doors. And the first visitors entered the exhibition area at the “Moll Vell” passing the security filter and temperature measure controls.

The new edition of the Palma Boat Show, one of the most longly awaited, marks the beginning of the yachting season and the economic recovery of a sector considered strategic for the Balearic Islands’ industry.

From today until Sunday the 6th of June, from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm, the fair can be visited at Palma’s Moll Vell.

After more than a year of global pandemic, the event is opting for the on-site format. The boat show is organized by the Institute for Business Innovation (IDI), headed by the Vice-Presidency and Regional Ministry of Energy Transition, Productive Sectors and Democratic Memory, as well by the Balearic Yacht Brokers Association (BYBA).

This year the Palma International Boat Show counts 227 exhibitors and more than 185 boats at sea, on more than 80,000 square meters of exhibition ground.

An offer that consolidates PIBS as a one of the most preferred nautical destination in Europe

The Palma International Boat Show presents new boats and nautical equipment on a global scale. Exhibitors will take advantage of the Palma event to present their offer in person after several months of business done virtually.

All the world’s market leaders are represented in Palma showing new products and services for the first time. The PIBS will have direct presentation of many shipyards, who have chosen the event to return at international trading fairs after the pandemic and who are helping to consolidate Palma as a preferred destination for recreational boating and professional nautical industry.

The fair once again includes the Palma Superyacht Show, the exhibition of large yachts with lengths over 24 meters and a new designed Refit & Repair area, which is specifically aimed to nautical professionals. The Refit Area, now in its fourth year, will feature 24 companies presenting innovative products and services.

A safe event

The nautical fair, with a long tradition of more than 35 years, is reinventing itself to offer exhibitors and visitors the benefits of personal contact but with all safety measures that Covid-19 brings along.

To avoid crowds on the Boat Show the number of people who are visiting the fair at the same time is limited. There will be also temperature controls at the entrance gates. And the tickets – daily pass and professional pass – can only be bought online at Palma International Boat Show website.

Inside, all persons will be checked to ensure that they are wearing masks and that they comply with current health regulations.