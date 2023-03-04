US President Joe Biden at the White House this Friday. Susan Walsh (AP)

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, 80, had undergone an annual medical examination in February and his doctors had declared him in good health to undertake his government tasks. But he also had a small skin lesion removed in the chest area. This Friday, his family doctor confirmed that it was a basal cell carcinoma, a common type of skin cancer, successfully removed. Biden will not need further treatment.

Dr. Kevin O’Connor, the White House physician and Biden’s personal physician, has indicated in a statement distributed by the presidential office that “all cancerous tissue was successfully removed” during the February 16 check-up. The intervention area has healed without problems.

