A modder has done a great feat, that of successfully recreating Halo’s multiplayer in Dark Souls. With this, basically the original Dark Souls has just received a complete overhaul of its multiplayer mode. InfernoPlus’ Dark Souls: Remastest mod features classic Halo maps, power-ups and reworkings of weapons, spells and abilities. Oh, and it removes most of the cooperative restrictions from the old PC game.

The mod redesigns Battle of Stoicism with three Halo maps and two types of games that can be played by up to 18 players. You can play Team Deathmatch and try to beat the other team in 30 kills, or Capture the Lizard, which involves sliding the enemy reptile and balancing it on your head as you return to your base. Halo multiplayer in Dark Souls is a crossover that we thought we would never see happen. The last time we saw something similar was Resident Evil 4 being recreated in Far Cry 5.

After creating a single player version of Blood Gulch with bosses and everyone, InfernoPlus explain what was proposed improve Dark Souls’ Battle of Stoicism multiplayer. For Inferno Plus, part of the problem was that players were closer to each other and had little reason to go out and experience the maps. Recreating the multiplayer of Halo in Dark Souls, through a selection of classic Halo maps and the creation of power-ups served to solve this problem.

The 35 minute video offers an extensive breakdown of how the modder InfernoPlus successfully recreated Halo multiplayer in Dark Souls, showing the first examples of his Blood Gulch recreation before moving on to more refined versions. They also detail some of the ways they infused Halo’s multiplayer elements into the game, including adding power-ups like increased stamina.