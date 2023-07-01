euclid, the new telescope of the European Space Agency (ESA), is already flying towards its destination in space, from which it will help us understand the expansion of the universe. Thus begins the crucial stage of a project that has been preparing for 10 years and that has an investment of more than 1,400 million euros. Its launch, by the American company SpaceX, took place this afternoon, following the scheduled time, at 5:12 p.m. (peninsular time) from Cape Canaveral (Florida, USA).

Far away is French Guiana, from where the mission was originally going to be launched using Russian rockets, back when ESA and its Russian counterpart worked in unison. When the war broke out in Ukraine, Russia withdrew its personnel from the overseas territory, and ESA contracted the services of SpaceX. And the company of billionaire Elon Musk has used a Falcon 9 rocket to send the more than two tons of euclid into a space orbit around the so-called second Lagrange point, a million and a half kilometers from Earth. The trip, which will last a month, will give way to the operational phase, which will last six years.

euclid it will be vital to unravel one of the most important enigmas of modern astrophysics: the influence of the dark universe on the matter we know. The latter, of which all living beings are made, as well as the Earth, the Sun and the rest of the planets and stars, constitutes only 5% of the universe. The remaining 95% is the so-called dark universe, made up of dark matter (25%) and dark energy (70%). Although it is invisible, hence its name, it is important to study this universe because it affects what we can see. Dark matter makes matter around it stick together, and dark energy makes matter in the universe pull apart faster and faster. That is, dark matter acts as a kind of cosmic glue, and dark energy as its solvent.

The antagonism between these two opposing forces has shaped the history of the universe since its origins. Initially, the influence of dark matter prevailed and, therefore, visible matter was grouped into formations that still exist, such as galaxy clusters. But now it is dark energy that predominates, and those same clusters are moving away from each other at an accelerated rate. euclid will try to clarify this puzzle: how did this struggle between dark matter and dark energy develop, and how has it affected the expansion of the universe over the last 10 billion years?

The telescope will map a third of the sky to create the most extensive map of the universe ever made, which will include the position and shape of a large number of galaxies, some of them very far away. euclid has two instruments high-tech: one for infrared light (which will be used to determine how far away each galaxy is) and one for visible light (which will reveal its position and shape). The mission is a technical feat, as Guillermo Buenadicha, ESA’s science operations coordinator, explains: “In order to determine the shape of galaxies with the required precision, euclid it will have to focus on the same point in space for long periods (more than 700 seconds) with exquisite precision, less than 25 milliarcseconds. It would be the equivalent of a person holding a laser aimed at a two-euro coin, located a kilometer away, while it floats in a pool. For this, a guidance system is used in which the Spanish industry has actively collaborated”.

the instruments of euclid, when observing from space, will generate images with a much higher sharpness than those obtained with terrestrial telescopes, which are clouded by the atmosphere. It has fundamental advantages even when compared to other space telescopes: it will cover a much larger area (although with less detail) than James Webb, one of the most precise telescopes of the last decade. These characteristics make it ideal for observing as yet unknown asteroids, in addition to its main mission. Bruno Altieri, ESA scientist and keeper of the archive of euclidbelieves that the impact of the project will be decisive: “With these data on billions of galaxies, it is expected that euclid revolutionized many fields of astronomy”.

Spanish participation

The magnitude of this mission has meant that they have participated more than 300 institutions from 21 different countries, in addition to 80 companies (nine of them Spanish), a human capital amounting to 3,500 people. They highlight the participation of Institute of Space Sciences of the CSIC, in Barcelona, ​​and that of the European Space Astronomy Center (ESAC), ESA headquarters in Villanueva de la Cañada, Madrid. Specifically, the role of ESAC is crucial, since it has not only directed the scientific approach of the mission, but it will also distribute all the data that it collects. “euclid it will generate petabytes of data that will be meticulously stored in ESAC’s scientific archives to make them available to the entire scientific community,” says Altieri.

With the launch of the new European space telescope, humanity is approaching realities that until now it has only groped. Although they are invisible, dark matter and dark energy make up most of everything around us, and we must shed light on them if we want to understand the universe in which we live. euclid takes a step in this direction and, along the way, reminds us of the immensity of what we still have to discover.

