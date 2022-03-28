San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato.- The city of San Miguel de Allende, Guanajuato, a World Heritage Site, successfully celebrated ‘Robofest LATAM 2022’, which brought together more than a thousand children and young people from Colombia and Ecuadoras well as the State of Mexico, Hidalgo, Morelos and Guanajuato.

The young people had fun, played and learned developing their creativity and skills with robots designed by themselves.

the robotics event brought together more than 1,500 participants and assistants in the ‘Baby Vázquez’ sports module, the test consisted of the boys creating robots, some with playful utility and others with a social impact, for the environment and also for a positive impact on health.

This event put Guanajuato as an example of innovation, opportunity and creativity before international eyes.

‘Robofest LATAM 2022’ It was the first free post-COVID-19 robotics event in the world and San Miguel de Allende was the venue. Without a doubt, the young people were already eager to live with other kids their age and be able to take advantage of their potential and manifest it in their creations. .

The categories in which they competed were: ‘Roboparade’ (allegorical cars, artistic design and proximity sensors), ‘Bottle Sumo’ (combat and skills), ‘Game’ (playful) and ‘Robomed’ (medical) with problems of health, ‘UMC’ (hidden challenge), ‘Roboarts’ (Skills applied to art), ‘Exhibition’ (free theme).