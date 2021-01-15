It will be a whole new experience for the CDU: their first, fully digital party conference. The election of the new chairman will be the highlight on Saturday. The party had to wait a long time for this.

The 33rd CDU Party Congress * takes place completely digitally – voting, speaking, voting.

takes place completely digitally – voting, speaking, voting. Friedrich Merz , Norbert Röttgen and Armin Laschet present themselves on Saturday to the delegates for the election of the new chairman.

present themselves on Saturday to the delegates for the election of the new chairman. Chancellor will also be among the guests Angela Merkel and CSU boss Markus Söder be.

and CSU boss be. This News ticker for the CDU party congress is updated regularly.

Update from January 15, 2021, 8.43 p.m.: Söder’s greeting left an impression – at least on Secretary General Zemiak. At the end he says: “Now you would probably hear applause, I’m sure.”

Söder speaks out in favor of good cooperation between the sister parties – but also repeatedly emphasizes how good the cooperation is already, including through him. “Corona changes more than we think. It may be a bit like after a snowmelt. Then you can see what is still there: social, economic questions. We will not be able to give old answers to completely new questions. ”He sees the CDU and the CSU as well positioned for these tasks. In conclusion, he wishes you all the best for your choice for CDU chairmanship.

CDU party congress: Konrad-Adenauer-Haus pulls out all the stops for digital party congress

Update from January 15th, 2021, 8:18 pm: The statement of accounts is adopted. Videos are played repeatedly while the votes are in progress. Most recently a mini-film celebrating 75 years of the CDU. “Germany is in crisis. We are responsible, ”is the statement. The Konrad-Adenauer-Haus has obviously pulled out all the stops to give the impression of a digitized party. “We are not afraid of new territory. It spurs us on, ”says the video.

Next, Markus Söder’s speech will be announced.

CDU party congress: The Secretary General talks about a possible government with the Greens

Update from January 15, 2021, 8:01 p.m.: The CDU is the first party in Germany to elect its executive committee at a digital party conference, says Paul Ziemiak, the general secretary. “Tomorrow we will make an important decision,” he says. Party work can sometimes be exhausting “because we all have firm opinions and are loud”, but that is part of it. Just like the task of making decisions. He, too, swears the party to solidarity.

“A new Bundestag will be elected in September. That too will be a directional decision. Will Germany remain a country that is stable? ”The Greens or the SPD would like a shift to the left. “We are the only remaining people’s party.”

“It’s not the nicest thing I can imagine ruling with the Greens. But perhaps we will have an obligation to do so. But I can tell you one thing: The Greens will have to swallow more toads in negotiations with us than they can imagine today. “

CDU party congress: Angela Merkel wants her party comrades to make a wise election

Update from January 15th, 2021, 7:37 p.m .: Chancellor speaks now Angela Noticel. In her speech, she looks back on her term of office and expresses wishes for the future.

Update from January 15, 2021, 7:24 p.m.: Party colleagues like the Hessian Prime Minister Volker Bouffier or Julia Klöckner then pay tribute to the outgoing chairwoman as a team player, a pioneer for emancipation and a good listener. The speakers seem to agree that Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer deserves thanks for putting her own person behind the interests of the party.

Update from January 15th, 2021, 6:56 p.m.: The servers of the CDU party congress are obviously well used. In the social networks, some users report that they do not have access to the live stream.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer says in her speech that she has decided to pave the way for a new party leader. “It hurts not always to have lived up to your expectations and my demands,” says the chairwoman. But her step was correct. She too wants the party to go into the future as one.

Then a debate begins with an urgent appeal by Paul Ziemiak, the CDU General Secretary: “Just because you can’t hear the delegates’ displeasure doesn’t mean they still have approval. Therefore: please keep it short. “

The digital federal party conference of the CDU begins: Livestream goes online – commemoration of Norbert Blüm

Update from January 15th, 2021, 6:17 p.m.: The technology plays along, the digital federal party conference of the CDU has started. At the beginning, the delegates commemorate the deceased – including Norbert Blüm. Then the outgoing CDU chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer speaks.

in the Livestream you can follow the party congress, which is put on like a big TV show. She speaks of responsibility in the pandemic.

Berlin: The outgoing CDU chairwoman Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer stands with her documents at a table with monitors at the digital federal party conference of the CDU © Michael Kappeler dpa

Direction decision at the CDU party congress: Merz, Laschet or Röttgen – democracy needs polarization

Update from January 15th, 2021, 5:36 p.m.: “Does the party need the reconciler Lash really more urgent than Germany the reformer Merz? ”This is the crucial question for him CDU party congresswho will set the course for Germany’s future, according to a comment by Münchner Merkur.

“Our prosperity is in danger: Germany is falling behind in terms of competitiveness, key industries are falling behind, and Corona is making the wave of bankruptcies even more powerful,” writes editor-in-chief Georg Anastasiadis. Even if Merz polarize, it isn’t necessarily bad for the party. Söder and Merkel have recently taken many ideas from other party programs. “In the end, however, it would be nice if a CDU chief would also express again what the basic convictions of the Union voters are, “so the comment.

Successful trial: In which direction is the CDU heading at its party congress?

First report from January 15, 2021, 2:13 p.m.: Berlin – For many months it was unclear how and especially when CDU their new Chairman will choose. Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer has been the CDU leader on call since mid-February 2020. On Friday and Saturday, 1001 delegates and the party leadership will meet digitally. After the election it should be clear which course the CDU will take in the “super election year 2021”.

Because the election of the new chairman is the big highlight of the 33rd CDU * party congress. The candidates speak on Saturday Armin Laschet, Friedrich Merz and Norbert Röttgen to the delegates, hoping to convince them on the last few meters. There was a clear favorite last Survey* according to not really. Especially since there was no questioning of the delegates and thus the decision-makers themselves. The outgoing boss keeps a low profile, she made no recommendation.

It remains to be seen how the three candidates manage to bring the mood to the digital meeting. Already in the last chairman election in 2018 Friedrich Merz on – and, as is well known, lost against “AKK”. Many believed that his speech that day was not stirring enough, although he is usually considered a good speaker. So it may also depend on the form of the candidates on Saturday. At last they were able to agree on the digital format Candidate rounds get used to.

CDU party congress: digital test run worked – closing speech by Merz, Laschet or Röttgen?

For the CDU is this digital round that is due to the Corona pandemic has become necessary, new territory. There has already been a test run so that everything works. More than 800 of the 1001 delegates took part in the one-hour test on Tuesday evening, said a CDU spokesman at the request of the German Press Agency. There were no technical problems, the online voting was also rehearsed: So the dress rehearsal was a success.

The three candidates for the CDU party chairmanship, Friedrich Merz (lr), Armin Laschet and Norbert Röttgen, are in the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus after a discussion at the beginning of January. © Michael Kappeler / dpa

In the studio in Berlin only the tips of the Political party, some employees from the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus as well as IT professionals and technicians will be present. The delegates, media representatives and interested parties connect digitally.

The 1001 Delegates need to look for a Online voting nor their voices in one Postal vote otherwise the result is not legally secure according to the current legal situation. The official one Result expected on January 22nd. But a winner should be announced on Saturday. So that there is no discrepancy between the results, the Candidates Merz, Laschet and Röttgen already stated that in the event of a defeat, they will no longer run for the postal ballot. The winner can hold the closing words on Saturday and his vision for the CDU and finally present Germany.

CDU party congress: Many top guests expected – including Merkel and Söder

But first be on the Party congress of the CDU many other familiar faces speak. Chancellor Angela Merkel and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder be next Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen * and CDU General Secretary Paul Ziemiak Direct a few words to the CDU on Friday. On this day, program items are planned from 6 p.m. to around 9 p.m., before Friedricht Merz, Armin Laschet and Norbert Röttgen are available for election the following day.

On Saturday after the election of the chairperson, three more guests will give a few greetings: Donald Tusk, President of the European People’s Party, Austria’s Federal Chancellor Sebastian Kurz * such as Svetlana Tichanovskaya, Opposition leader for Belarus. There are also further elections for the federal executive committee. The start on Saturday is planned at 9.30 a.m. and end around 3 p.m. (cibo) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital network.

List of rubric lists: © Michael Kappeler / dpa