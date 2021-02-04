S.Six months after the first successful face and hand transplant, the American Joe DiMeo can lift weights again, play with his dog and spin his first rounds of golf. “My parents and I are very grateful that I was given a second chance,” said the twenty-two-year-old in a video that New York University (NYU) transplant specialists released on Wednesday.

DiMeo suffered severe burns in the summer of 2018 when he fell asleep at the wheel after a night shift and had a car accident. His fingertips, lips and eyelids were later removed during a four-month hospital stay. After ten months on the waiting list, doctors finally found donors for the face and hands in early August. In a nearly 23-hour procedure at NYU Langone Health Medical Center, about 140 doctors and nurses, led by Eduardo Rodriguez, amputated DiMeo’s hands and replaced them with the donor’s hands. They also transplanted the forehead, nose and chin bones, ears, cheeks, eyelids and mouth.

The complicated procedure is said to have only been attempted twice in the world. A French man who received a face and hand transplant in 2009 died after four weeks. Two years later, an American patient who had been attacked by a chimpanzee had her hands removed a few days after the operation. Before the transplants were performed, DiMeo was in an artificial coma for almost two and a half months. Rodriguez now called him “the most motivated patient” he has ever had. DiMeo’s fine motor movements continued to improve, Rodriguez added. “The hardest part is knowing that I can,” said DiMeo, “but my hands aren’t playing yet – I have to keep going.”