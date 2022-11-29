The Agrarian Demonstration Center of Las Nogueras de Arriba in Caravaca de la Cruz began a project in 2014 that aims to “study and show farmers in the Northwest and neighboring regions the agronomic behavior and viability of new varieties of apple and determine those that are most interesting for the area, both for their behavior and for their quality and date of collection,” according to those responsible.

It is also a question, they indicate, of transferring to them the techniques and advantages of intensive cultivation, little known in these highlands, with a production tradition but now in decline due to the low profitability of traditional varieties, as well as the use of preformed plants in nurseries.

The project is developed on a 0.15-hectare intensive plot, with trees formed under the system called central axis, supported by a wooden structure and with a single wire to hold the axis of the plant. In addition, rootstocks for apple trees in intensive cultivation were used, mostly the so-called M-9, from an English selection from East Malling, which presents good adaptation to soils although it is somewhat demanding, as it is sensitive to suffocation, drought, low temperatures and with little vigor and also the patterns called Pajam 1 and 2.

The varieties used in the project are classified according to the color of the epidermis, yellow as Golden Reinders and Opal, those of the Gala Group such as Brookfield Gala and Jugala, those of the Fuji Group, Kiku Fubrax. Zhen Aztec and September Wonder and the Red variety (Red Delicious Group) Jeromine.

As for the cultivation, explain those responsible, the experimental plot is not cultivated, so around three clearing tasks will be carried out in the streets, depending on rainfall, and 2-3 herbicide applications to the lines of trees already throughout the year.

In the sanitary aspect, biotechnological control is used, based on sexual confusion on the main plague, the worm (‘Cydia pomonella’) but, as it is a small plot, the effectiveness seems quite limited. “That is why we carry out additional monitoring on it and the actions, both in this and in the rest of pests and diseases, are based on criteria of minimum intervention and with active materials registered in the Official Register of Phytosanitary Products of the Ministry of Agriculture. , Fisheries and Food (MAPA), authorized in integrated fight “.

«We start with a winter treatment based on copper and paraffinic oil, after verifying the existence of wintering forms of mites and aphids. The rest of the follow-up will be done by monitoring the fruit fly population, which is more damaging in the varieties of the Golden group,” the technicians say.

The harvesting of the fruit is manual and is done preventing them from suffering any blow that could affect their external appearance. It takes place from the end of August for the Gala Group varieties to the beginning of October for the Fuji Group varieties.

“To assess the adaptation to cultivation of each variety/pattern unit, production controls are carried out, sizes, vigour, hardness, soluble solids, etc., in addition to the production of each one of them, ripening period and amount of harvest” .

As conclusions obtained, it stands out that since its second year the productions have reached levels of between 35,000 and 50,000 kilos per hectare for the late varieties and around half for the early ones.

«Jugala, with the accumulated data, is presented as the best variety within this last group, while we must give the varieties of the Fuji Group, in load years, more intense thinning treatments in order to attenuate their frequency. The productions by Kiku Fubrax and Zhen Aztec and the quality of the latest one, September Wonder, are interesting. The red variety Jeromine, in most years, stands out for its calibres,” they indicate.

«As for the Golden Reinders variety, within the yellow ones, it does not show ruseting, but this and Opal present the highest incidence of worms and flies, when exhaustive control is not carried out on them. The low representation of this species in our Region and the high cultivation costs are considered weak points in terms of marketing and profitability by the farmer, one of the strong points being the lower incidence of spring frosts of this crop, due to its late flowering.

The results and information obtained are available to farmers, technicians and anyone interested on the website of the Training and Technology Transfer Service www.sftt.es. and you can see the details of it in the following explanatory video through the page youtube.com/watch?v=nS9SRUHtWSI.