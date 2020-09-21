The first indigenous flying car has been tested in Turkey. This car work is named Cesare Cezeri. This car has big blades. Séjéry has been designed by Turkish engineers and its successful testing has also been completed in Istanbul only last week. However, it is a flying car prototype right now and there are no plans to launch it at the moment.

The company is planning this

Sejeri’s prototype maker, Beyaar, has also planned to prepare other prototypes for testing. Saysuk Beyraktar, Chief Technology Officer of Beyakar, said that the company is going to make more advanced prototypes in the coming days. These cars will be driven.

Will be launched in 10 to 15 years

The length of this flying car Sageri is about 10 meters and its weight is 230 kg. According to the company, it will take 10 to 15 years to launch this car. At the same time, in the next three to four years, this car can be used as quad bikes for entertainment in rural areas.

Was presented at Teknofest last year

In September last year, Ségeri was introduced every year in Teknofest organized by Tarkushk Technology and Aerospace in Istanbul. The car is named after the well-known In-gen Ismail al-Jazari. The defunct maker of this car has been manufacturing armored and non-armed drones, control systems, simulators and avionics systems since 1984.

