Successfully test-fired BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Indian Navy’s indigenous stealth destroyer INS Chennai. During the test, the missile hit a target in the Arabian Sea. The missile successfully targeted the target with precision after performing high-level and extremely complex maneuvers. Naval surface as a BrahMos prime strike weapon would ensure the invincibility of warships by aiming at long range targets.The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully tested. It hit its target in the Arabian Sea from the Indian Navy’s indigenous INS Chennai with pinpoint accuracy.

400 km is the missile’s firepower

Let us know that the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was successfully tested in Balasore, Odisha on Wednesday. This missile has a range of over 400 km. Sources in the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) said the state-of-the-art missile was launched from the Integrated Test Center (ITR) at Chandipur nearby here which was successful. A DRDO official said that all the standards were achieved during the test. The experimental test was conducted at 10.45 AM.

Can be fired from the sea

A DRDO official said the missile could also be fired from sea, land and fighter jets. The first extended version of the missile was successfully tested on 11 March 2017, with a range of 450 km. The ground version of the BrahMos missile with a short-range firepower was successfully test-fired from ITR at Chandipur on 30 September 2019.

The world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile

The BrahMos missile, developed jointly by DRDO and NPOM, Russia’s leading aerospace venture, is a ‘medium range Ramjet supersonic cruise’ missile that can be fired from submarines, warships, fighters and land. Sources said that the missile is already with the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. It is considered to be the world’s fastest supersonic cruise missile.

India-Russia jointly made BrahMos missile

The BrahMos super sonic cruise missile has been jointly developed by Russia’s NPO Machostroeniya and India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO). It is based on the technology of Russia’s P-800 Onkis cruise missile. The BrahMos missile is named after the Brahmaputra in India and the Muskwa River in Russia. The speed of this supersonic cruise missile is almost three times the speed of sound.