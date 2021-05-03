D.he Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office reports a successful search in the affair surrounding the series of threatening letters signed with “NSU 2.0”. Late on Monday evening, the authorities announced that a 53-year-old unemployed man of German nationality, who had already been convicted in the past for numerous, including right-wing, criminal offenses, had been arrested in Berlin.

He is suspected of having sent a series of threatening letters with inciting, insulting and threatening content since August 2018. Addressees were, among others, members of the federal and state parliament, the Frankfurt lawyer Seda Basay-Yildiz, who had represented co-plaintiffs in the trial of the murders of the terrorist organization NSU, as well as artists and human rights activists.

The man was never a police officer in Hesse or in any other federal state, the public prosecutor said. Officials from the Frankfurt police station, from whom the lawyer’s data had been retrieved, were long suspected of having been involved in the threatening letters.

The investigations, which were mainly carried out by the Hessian State Criminal Police Office, were very complex and time-consuming. The evaluation of the data carriers seized during the search as well as the further investigations conducted, among other things, because of the suspicion of sedition, the use of symbols of unconstitutional organizations, the threat and the insult, continued.