It is going to be a damn difficult choice for Odile van Aanholt towards the Olympic Games in Paris in 2024. She is successful with pretty much everyone the 49erFX sailor is in the boat with. There was also a win at the Princess Sofia Cup in the waters around Mallorca. This time with Annette Duetz. But who will be the best partner when she starts the Olympic track?
