New revelations are being made in the Sushant Singh Rajput case after the drug angle surfaced. At the same time, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is proceeding in its action. The NCB has arrested several drug peddlers, including Riya Chakraborty and her brother Shouvik Chakraborty. At the same time, a new revelation has emerged about the party at Sushant’s farmhouse.

Our cooperation channel Times Now has a bank account statement of Sushant Singh Rajput. In which parties of Sushant’s Pavana Lake farmhouse have shown spending of more than Rs 40,000. On March 29, a success party of ‘Chichhore’ was held at the farmhouse. Many Bollywood celebrities attended this party. The NCB suspects that drugs have been allegedly used in the party. Due to which, we are considering investigating these parties.

At the same time, Times Now has a WhatsApp chat on 18 May between Shouvik Chakraborty and alleged drug peddler Anuj Keswani, arrested in Sushant Singh Rajput case. It was talked about drugs.

According to recent media reports, the NCB team Sushant Singh Rajput’s farmhouse was raided. During this period, hookah pots, medicines, ashtrays and more have been recovered from the farmhouse. Sushant used to pay Rs 2.5 lakhs every month for this place.

The report said that Sushant used to party at this farmhouse along with others including Riya, Shauvik, Samuel Miranda, Siddharth Pithani. Apart from friends of Sushant, many Bollywood celebrities have also partyed there. Parties were held when Sushant was battling depression and the actors reportedly took steroids for this.