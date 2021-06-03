Dubai (Etihad)

Khaled Al-Doukhi, Technical Director of the Referees Department of the Football Association, participated in a workshop for video referees, organized by the International Football Association (FIFA) with a remote visual communication system, with the participation of 30 lecturers from the various member federations.

The workshop, which was presented by the international lecturer Van Mark, Director of the Development of Video Referees at the FIFA, and the international lecturer, Farhad Abdullah, focused on modern methods of training video referees, including theoretical, technical and technical aspects, the most prominent of which is the training of video referees on the (VAR) technology starting from the basics of the protocol The video referee, how to make a decision during cases of touching the ball by hand, penalty area cases, attacking, goals, technical errors, and game management, as well as violations that may occur during the offensive construction phase, and their relationship to the team’s control of the ball and the resulting scoring of goals and penalty kicks.

It also focused on the appropriate timing for calling the match referee for television review in cases of the penalty kick, whether or not it was counted, the offside offense by interfering with the opponent, as well as cases of direct expulsion for violent play and disgraceful behavior, and any offense that occurs outside the referee’s vision and requires the player to be expelled. For cases that do not require summoning the referee for television review, including realistic violations “the place of the violation inside or outside the penalty area, and the offside violation in the place of the offending player, and a target or not a target.”