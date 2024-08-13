The new novel by Austrian author Jessica Lind was published three weeks ago and was already sold out for a short time. This is of course partly due to the topic: mutual problems between parents and children – this is always fascinating and provocative because it affects everyone, because everyone has played at least half of these roles. But it is also due to the way Jessica Lind writes. Her debut novel “Mama”, published three years ago, already offered a similar topic (although without a child; it was about the experience of pregnancy), but also a narrative mood that excluded a large part of the potential audience: Lind is a connoisseur and expert in the horror genre.