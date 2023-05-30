Home page World

Mountaineer Luis Stitzinger, seen here with his wife Alix von Melle, who also works as a mountaineer, is missing in the Himalayas. © HRSchulz/imago/archive image

Luis Stitzinger is one of the most successful mountaineers from Germany. Now the Allgäuer is missing in the Himalayas. He is alone on the third highest mountain in the world.

Kathmandu – There is great concern: Luis Stitzinger from Füssen (Bavaria), one of the most famous and successful mountaineers from Germany in the Himalayas, is missing. As Thaneshwor Guragain, an employee of his Nepalese expedition company Seven Summit Treks, announced on Whit Monday (May 29), the experienced mountain and ski guide was alone on the third highest mountain in the world, the eight-thousander Kanchenjunga (8,586 meters) on the border between India and India Nepal, been on the road.

Lost in the Himalayas: German mountaineer Luis Stitzinger is missing

Stitzinger would only have used the services of Sherpas at base camp. A local Sherpa mountaineer would have last seen him on Thursday (May 25) descending at around 8,500 meters. An employee from the Nepalese Ministry of Tourism had already confirmed that Stitzinger was missing.

According to their own statements, the expedition company is sending a rescue team with four Sherpas. It is said that Stitzinger was recently unable to climb up due to bad weather. In addition, his exact location would not be known since his GPS device stopped sending signals during his ascent.

“Together on the highest mountains in the world”: Luis Stitzinger married to mountaineer Alix von Melle

Sometimes together with his wife Alix von Melle, also a mountaineer, Stitzinger climbed several eight-thousanders and other high mountains. Together they published the book “Passion for life: together on the highest mountains in the world”.

“Luis was already at home in the mountains as a child; the experienced mountain guide and expedition leader crowns ascents with spectacular ski descents. Worrying about each other often puts the relationship to the test,” says the description of the book. (han/dpa)