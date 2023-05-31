Home page World

From: Yannick Hanke, Moritz Bletzinger

Mountaineer Luis Stitzinger is dead: his body was found on the Kanchenjunga in the Himalayas. © Imago/HRSchulz/Montage

Luis Stitzinger is probably dead. His body is said to have been found at over 8,000 meters. He is one of the most successful mountaineers from Germany.

Update from May 30th, 6.40 p.m.: Luis Stitzinger is dead, the newspaper reports “The Himalayan Times“. The body of the 54-year-old German was found on the mountain, the organizer of the expedition said.

“Luis Stitzinger was found dead at an altitude of 8,400 meters and his body is being taken to a lower camp,” the company’s chairman said.Seven Summit Treks“. Stitzinger climbed alone to the top of Kanchenjunga in the Himalayas. At 8,586 meters, this is the third highest mountain in the world. He allegedly only used the help of Sherpas as far as the base camp.

Successful mountaineer from Bavaria missing in the Himalayas – rescue team is looking for Luis Stitzinger

Update from May 30, 11:56 am: The extreme mountaineer Luis Stitzinger (54) from the Allgäu is still missing in the Himalayas. Sherpas are now searching for the well-known climber at Kanchenjunga (8,586 meters). The expedition company Seven Summit Treks dropped off a four-man Sherpa search team at the base camp at around 5,150 meters, writes journalist Stefan Nestler in his blog. The weather had improved and made a helicopter flight possible. The rescue team should reach Camp 4 at 7,600 meters. The blog entry is from May 29th.

Luis Stitzinger had therefore reached the summit of the eight-thousander Kanchenjunga on Thursday evening (May 25). The climber was on the road without a breathing mask. “The last contact with him was a radio message around 9 p.m.,” reads the blog. By this time it was already dark. However, Luis did not arrive at Camp 4. Stitzinger was on the descent at an altitude of around 8,300 meters. Position data from his GPS device were not available, which would make the search more difficult.

Successful mountaineer from Bavaria missing in the Himalayas – a local saw him at 8,500 meters

Kathmandu – There is great concern: Luis Stitzinger from Füssen (Bavaria), one of the most famous and successful mountaineers from Germany in the Himalayas, is missing. As Thaneshwor Guragain, an employee of his Nepalese expedition company Seven Summit Treks, announced on Whit Monday (May 29), the experienced mountain and ski guide was alone on the third highest mountain in the world, the eight-thousander Kanchenjunga (8,586 meters) on the border between India and India Nepal, been on the road.

Lost in the Himalayas: German mountaineer Luis Stitzinger is missing

Stitzinger would only have used the services of Sherpas at base camp. A local Sherpa mountaineer would have last seen him on Thursday (May 25) descending at around 8,500 meters. An employee from the Nepalese Ministry of Tourism had already confirmed that Stitzinger was missing.

According to their own statements, the expedition company is sending a rescue team with four Sherpas. It is said that Stitzinger was recently unable to climb up due to bad weather. In addition, his exact location would not be known since his GPS device stopped sending signals during his ascent.

“Together on the highest mountains in the world”: Luis Stitzinger married to mountaineer Alix von Melle

Sometimes together with his wife Alix von Melle, also a mountaineer, Stitzinger climbed several eight-thousanders and other high mountains. Together they published the book “Passion for life: together on the highest mountains in the world”.

“Luis was already at home in the mountains as a child; the experienced mountain guide and expedition leader crowns ascents with spectacular ski descents. Worrying about each other often puts the relationship to the test,” says the description of the book. (han/dpa)