Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, accompanied by the crew of the crew-6 mission, successfully launched to the International Space Station, after the successful launch of the Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the Crew Dragon Endeavor spacecraft.

The Dragon spacecraft separated from the Falcon 9 rocket to complete its journey to the International Space Station.

And the Dragon vehicle, manufactured by SpaceX, is used by the commercial energy program of “NASA”, as it has completed, since 2022, three successful missions to the International Space Station.

The crew-6 mission is conducting about 19 scientific experiments in cooperation with NASA, the European Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency, the National Center for Space Studies in France, and the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA).

