A crew left for the ISS from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Commanded by former Spanish astronaut Michael López-Alegría, they are expected to land in the early hours of Saturday. Like the mission last September, the capsule and the rocket belong to the private company SpaceX.

This Friday the takeoff of the first private mission to the International Space Station (ISS) took place. It was from the Kennedy Space Center, at 11:17 local time. The Ax-1 crew, as this commission was called, is led by Michael López-Alegría – a former NASA astronaut – Spanish by birth, raised in the United States.

The other members are the American Larry Connor -will serve as pilot-, the Canadian Mark Pathy and the Israeli Eytan Stibbe, who will be specialists. They will spend eight days on the ISS on a scientific mission and where they will carry out “innovative research experiments”, as indicated on Thursday at a press conference.

The trip is made aboard a Dragon capsule, which is placed on a Falcon 9 rocket, both artifacts made by the private company SpaceX. The firm founded by tycoon Elon Musk recovered the Falcon 9’s propellant through a platform in the ocean to be reused in future trips. There are already 113 times that the company captures the elements of this first stage.

From takeoff it will take 20 hours to reach the ISS, arriving at the estimated time of 7:45 on Saturday (Florida time). The launch will continue in autonomous mode throughout the journey.

“That has been an incredible journey,” said López-Alegría, 63, from the capsule, before receiving well wishes from the control center.

Ax-1 will be the first commercial visit to the orbiting laboratory, it is also the second fully commercial flight to go into orbit. The first that happened was the Inspiration4 last September, which was also privately financed and was in a SpaceX Dragon capsule.

Axiom Space COO Derek Hassmann underscored how important this excursion will be to the company’s primary goal of building the next commercial space station.

“It is the first of several missions that will continue in 2024 that will test our capabilities,” Hassmann said. The intention of the Texas-based entity is to form this new space platform between 2024 and 2030 and to be connected to the current ISS.

with EFE